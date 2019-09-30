{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Marcantonio

Joshua Marcantonio is led from Glens Falls City Court by Glens Falls Police Officer Zach Flewelling after Marcantonio's arraignment for allegedly shooting into a home and killing a dog on May 9. Marcantonio was ordered to undergo a mental health examination.

 Don Lehman file photo, dlehman@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who police said fired a shotgun through the front door of a home, killing a dog and nearly hitting a man inside, rejected a plea deal offer Friday.

Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio opted not to accept an offer that would require him to plead guilty to at least one felony and serve a state prison term.

His decision led acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan to schedule a trial, with pretrial hearings to begin Thursday morning. A trial date will be set after the hearing, but a trial is expected later this fall if no plea agreement is reached.

Marcantonio, 31, faces an eight-count indictment for the May 9 shooting at a home on Charlotte Street that left a Dalmatian named Sir Edwin dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said Marcantonio was a friend of a resident of the home, and had been hanging out there, watching a movie and drinking, before becoming combative with a resident and being asked to leave.

He left, but returned seconds later and fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the front door, narrowly missing an occupant of the home but hitting the dog, police allege.

The resident of the home with whom Marcantonio was upset, Shannon Gilligan, told police he saw Marcantonio walking up the sidewalk to the home before he slammed the front door and the shot rang out. The dog was hit and died seconds later.

Marcantonio was arrested minutes afterward, walking nearby. The gun was recovered from the porch of the home.

He has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said he could not discuss plea discussions as of Monday.

Court records show recent DNA tests done on the shotgun's pistol grip found DNA from two people, one of them matching Marcantonio's profile, the other undetermined.

Marcantonio's case had been stayed in July, after McKeighan ordered a mental health examination to determine whether Marcantonio could assist with his defense, and the case could proceed. It was determined the case could proceed.

His lawyer, Jeff Matte, did not return a phone call for comment Monday.

Marcantonio faces up to 26 years in state prison if convicted of all charges and sentences run consecutively. Warren County Jail records show he was released from custody on $25,000 bail posted on Sept. 19.

McKeighan is presiding over the case, because Warren County Judge John Hall recuses himself from any cases where Matte is retained because of prior complaints Matte made about Hall.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

