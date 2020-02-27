Glens Falls man pleads guilty in theft case

QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls man who cashed a host of forged checks amounting to $4,800 pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge.

Conner J. Roberts, 26, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to fourth-degree grand larceny for his involvement in a scheme to cash stolen checks.

Roberts will have to make restitution, and was put on interim probation for a year.If he does well, the felony may be reduced to a misdemeanor, and he will spend 3 additional years on probation.

Roberts was arrested in December 2018 by Glens Falls Police.

Charges are still pending against a co-defendant identified in court as Peter J. Penor.

