QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who has pleaded guilty to a felony for illegally selling prescription drugs in Glens Falls earlier this year.

Stephen D. Jordon, 35, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for a sale of Suboxone in Glens Falls.

Suboxone is a drug used by opioid addicts, and a black market has developed for it as some seek the high they believe it gives.

Jordon is free pending sentencing, and faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced Nov. 13 by Warren County Judge John Hall.

