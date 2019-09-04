{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man was jailed last week for allegedly violating an order of protection by going to a woman's home and yelling at her to "die," police said.

Nicholas J. Oudekerk, 30, was charged with felony counts of criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after an Aug. 21 incident at a woman's home in Glens Falls, according to police.

He is alleged to have stood outside the woman's home and yelled insults and urged a female occupant to "die," in violation of a no-contact order of protection, Glens Falls Police said.

Oudekerk was arrested on the same charges in February for an incident at a Queensbury home, records show.

Oudekerk, who has at least one prior felony conviction, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Glens Falls Police Officer James Neal made the arrest.

