{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to 6 months in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation for a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle that stemmed from a drunken driving arrest.

William H. Galusha, 54, pleaded guilty to felony AUO and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for an arrest last year in Warren County.

The felony charge was brought because he drove drunk with a suspended or revoked license.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to the sentence of jail and probation, and required he use an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he drives.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments