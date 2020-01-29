Glens Falls man hits it big with $2.5 million scratch-off ticket

GLENS FALLS — Jody Stimpson found riches — both romantic and monetary — at the Cumberland Farms on Bay Street.
He met his girlfriend, Tanya Scoville, because her daughter used to work at the convenience store, and now he is $1.57 million richer after buying a lucky scratch-off ticket there.
Stimpson, of Glens Falls, regularly purchases lottery tickets at the store. He came in to get a black tea and coffee and bought a Make My Year ticket earlier this month.
After scratching the ticket, he found out that he had a couple of matching numbers. At first, he thought at least he won his money back, and then he saw that he also had revealed a jackpot space.
“When I scratched it off, I thought, ‘This can’t be real,’” he said.
He said he just sat there in his Jeep in the parking lot of the store to process the news that he won a $2.5 million jackpot.
“I didn’t think it was happening. It was a real big surprise,” he said. “I have been playing scratch-offs for a very long time and never had anything like this. I get the lower end of the winning and never anything big.”
Stimpson asked his girlfriend, Tanya, to confirm that they had just won a big jackpot.
“I said, 'Yeah, we did, and I need to go to work. I can’t be late,” said Scoville, who is a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital.
New York State Lottery representative Kylie McDonald on Wednesday presented Stimpson with an oversized ceremonial $2.5 million check. Stimpson opted to receive a lump sum payment totaling $1,572,012 after required withholdings.
Stimpson, 52, said he plans to use the money to pay off some debt, buy a house and purchase a new truck to replace his 1999 Jeep Cherokee, and also buy a Jeep for his girlfriend.
Stimpson said they plan to help out his one child and her three children with more reliable transportation. The couple also has two grandchildren.
Other plans are to purchase a trailer to travel around the country to hike and visit flea markets, he said.
“We’re going to take a road trip, going from national park to national park — spend a few months doing that,” he said.
Stimpson worked at a Walmart store assembling furniture and bicycles. He quit that job shortly after he won the jackpot as word started spreading about his big prize.
Stimpson said part of the reason why he wants a truck is he used to have a handyman business and he would like to get that going again.
This is the biggest winner the store has ever had, according to Manager Bruce McCoach.
“It’s great. He’s here every day,” he said.
More people are already buying tickets at the store, McCoach said.
“It’s a lucky spot,” he said.
Friend Tom Manell said he sees Stimpson all the time getting lottery tickets. When he heard there was a big winner at the store, Manell said he knew it was Stimpson.
“Good for him. Hopefully, I’m next,” he said.
