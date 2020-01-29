Glens Falls man hits it big with $2.5 million scratch-off ticket

GLENS FALLS — Jody Stimpson found riches — both romantic and monetary — at the Cumberland Farms on Bay Street.

He met his girlfriend, Tanya Scoville, because her daughter used to work at the convenience store, and now he is $1.57 million richer after buying a lucky scratch-off ticket there.

Stimpson, of Glens Falls, regularly purchases lottery tickets at the store. He came in to get a black tea and coffee and bought a Make My Year ticket earlier this month.

After scratching the ticket, he found out that he had a couple of matching numbers. At first, he thought at least he won his money back, and then he saw that he also had revealed a jackpot space.

“When I scratched it off, I thought, ‘This can’t be real,’” he said.

He said he just sat there in his Jeep in the parking lot of the store to process the news that he won a $2.5 million jackpot.

“I didn’t think it was happening. It was a real big surprise,” he said. “I have been playing scratch-offs for a very long time and never had anything like this. I get the lower end of the winning and never anything big.”

Stimpson asked his girlfriend, Tanya, to confirm that they had just won a big jackpot.