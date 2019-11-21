QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who picked up his third felony conviction in three years this week is headed to state prison for up to 3 years.
Joseph O. Goldson Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated family offense, a felony, for an incident earlier this year involving a family member in Glens Falls. No injuries were reported.
The arrest came as he was on probation in connection with a felony conviction stemming from a 2016 burglary in Queensbury, and Goldson also pleaded guilty to a felony robbery charge in Saratoga County Court earlier this month.
He agreed to a plea deal that includes a 1- to 3-year prison sentence for the aggravated family offense count, a concurrent one-year jail sentence for violating probation and an additional prison term for the Saratoga County case.
