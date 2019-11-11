QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last spring and then tried to escape from police is headed to prison for 6 years after his guilty pleas to two charges.
Price E. Gibbs, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery and attempted escape for the holdup of a Stewart's store in Glens Falls and subsequent efforts to free himself from shackles when he was arrested.
The three-time felon agreed to a plea deal that includes a six-year prison term and five years on parole when he is sentenced Dec. 4 by Warren County Judge John Hall.
Gibbs was charged in connection with the March 23 robbery of the convenience store at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue. A store clerk told police a man with a mask displayed a portion of what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk refused to hand over the cash, but the man grabbed three packs of cigarettes and fled.
You have free articles remaining.
The robbery was caught on surveillance video, and Glens Falls Police quickly identified Gibbs as a potential suspect based on the images that showed part of his face.
He told police he did not have a gun, and police did not recover one during the investigation. The surveillance video did not clearly show what he had in his hands.
He is on parole for a 2017 felony drug conviction in Washington County Court but had absconded, and a parole violation warrant had been issued for him, officials said.
Gibbs has an adult criminal record that stretches back to 1997, when he was charged with burglary in Glens Falls at the age of 16. He has multiple theft-, assault- and drug-related convictions since, having served state prison terms for felony convictions in 2002 and 2017.
Gibbs is being held in Warren County Jail, pending sentencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Does faking having a weapon constitute 2nd degree robbery. If there’s no proof or even indication that Gibbs was armed, how is this 2nd degree? It’s unimaginable to me that a man, even one with a record, steals a few packs of cigarettes, and gets 6 years prison time. The guy just walked away when his weapon guise didn’t work. And what sentence would he have gotten if he had not pleaded guilty? 10 years? This sentence sounds like what a black man would get in Alabama back in the 1940s for a theft of candy bars in a white-owned store.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.