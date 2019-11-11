{{featured_button_text}}
Price Gibbs

Price Gibbs is led from court after his arraignment in Glens Falls City Court on robbery and attempted escape charges when he was arrested in June, Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke behind him.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last spring and then tried to escape from police is headed to prison for 6 years after his guilty pleas to two charges.

Price E. Gibbs, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery and attempted escape for the holdup of a Stewart's store in Glens Falls and subsequent efforts to free himself from shackles when he was arrested.

The three-time felon agreed to a plea deal that includes a six-year prison term and five years on parole when he is sentenced Dec. 4 by Warren County Judge John Hall.

Gibbs was charged in connection with the March 23 robbery of the convenience store at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue. A store clerk told police a man with a mask displayed a portion of what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.

The clerk refused to hand over the cash, but the man grabbed three packs of cigarettes and fled.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video, and Glens Falls Police quickly identified Gibbs as a potential suspect based on the images that showed part of his face.

He told police he did not have a gun, and police did not recover one during the investigation. The surveillance video did not clearly show what he had in his hands.

He is on parole for a 2017 felony drug conviction in Washington County Court but had absconded, and a parole violation warrant had been issued for him, officials said.

Gibbs has an adult criminal record that stretches back to 1997, when he was charged with burglary in Glens Falls at the age of 16. He has multiple theft-, assault- and drug-related convictions since, having served state prison terms for felony convictions in 2002 and 2017.

Gibbs is being held in Warren County Jail, pending sentencing.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

