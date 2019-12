QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who repeatedly violated an order of protection pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony criminal contempt charge.

Shaun M. Santos, 31, admitted violating an order of protection by repeatedly going to the Glens Falls home of the victim over the summer.

Santos, who has a prior felony conviction and at least four prior felony criminal contempt arrests, faces a 1.5- to 3-year prison sentence when sentenced by Warren County Judge John Hall.

