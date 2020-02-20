Glens Falls man headed to prison for child sex abuse

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing an 8-year-old last year.

Jon J. Ricketts, 34, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child for an incident last winter in Glens Falls with a child he knew.

Ricketts admitted in Warren County Court that he fondled the child's buttocks last February or March.

He agreed to a plea deal that will likely include a 2.5-year prison sentence to be followed by 10 years on parole when he is sentenced March 18 by Warren County Judge John Hall.

Ricketts was arrested by Glens Falls Police after an investigation last June. He is being held in Warren County Jail pending sentencing.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

