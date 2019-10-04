{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man was sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison Thursday for assaulting a woman he knew, an attack for which a judge labeled him a "coward."

Daniel J. Plouffe, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, a felony, for beating a woman in Glens Falls last May 3 and threatening to kill her.

He was charged with a felony because he had a prior domestic-violence related conviction, which raised the charge from misdemeanor assault to aggravated family offense.

He also faced 20 criminal contempt charges for repeatedly phoning the victim from jail in violation of an order of protection. They will be dropped as part of a plea deal.

Plouffe apologized, but acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan said he was shown a video of the incident and berated Plouffe as a "coward."

He imposed a 1- to 3-year prison term that was part of a plea agreement.

