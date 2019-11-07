QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was arrested last year for having child pornography is headed to jail for 6 months and will spend 10 years on probation
Garret Ball, 25, pleaded guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony, for his October 2018 arrest by State Police.
He was charged after State Police computer crime experts determined he had obtained child pornography over the Internet, and police seized computer equipment.
Ball is to be sentenced Dec. 4 by Warren County Judge John Hall. Under the terms of a plea deal, he faces a split sentence of 6 months in Warren County Jail and 10 years on probation, and will have to register as a sex offender.
Ball's mother, Marie A. Ball, 51, was also charged when police found 2 pounds of marijuana in the family's Bay Street home. She faced a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana, and the status of that charge was unclear Thursday.
