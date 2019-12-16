Glens Falls man headed to jail for DWI crash

QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man who crashed into a utility pole while driving drunk one night last March has been sentenced to jail and probation.

Jason V. Vaughn, 38, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges stemmed from a March 23 crash on Elm Street in Glens Falls. No injuries were reported but Vaughn fled the crash scene, and police followed a trail of vehicle fluids to his home on LaRose Street.

He was found to be drunk, and had at least two prior DWI convictions, one of which came from a 2010 hit-and-run crash in South Glens Falls.

Vaughn was sentenced to 8 weekends in Warren County Jail, 5 years on probation and unspecified fines.

