{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was on probation for burglarizing a fire station when he was arrested last fall for breaking into a dollar store has been sentenced to 6 months in jail and an additional term of probation

Eric L. Lowther, 24, of Lawrence Street, allegedly broke a window at Family Dollar on Dix Avenue last Oct. 11 to go in the store to steal women's underwear, according to police. Glens Falls Police posted surveillance video pictures online, and tips from the public led to his arrest within hours

He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in the case, and Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to the sentence of jail to be followed by probation.

He was on probation at the time of the burglary for a guilty plea last summer to a misdemeanor petit larceny count in connection with two burglaries in June 2018 at the West Fort Ann fire station.

Lowther had previously been a member of the department, and somehow gained access to the locked station to steal a television and other unspecified valuables. He was sentenced to 3 years on probation in that case.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments