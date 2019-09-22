{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man faces two felony charges after he was found to have repeatedly violated an order of protection, police said.

Shaun M. Santos, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt after police determined he twice went to the home of a person who has an order of protection against him, according to Glens Falls Police.

Police were called in August about a possible order of protection violation by Santos at a Leonard Street home, but he could not be located, officials said. An arrest warrant was obtained, and on Wednesday police located Santos at the home.

Santos, who has at least one prior felony conviction, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Glens Falls Police officers Jim Fiorini and Zach Tanner handled the cases.

