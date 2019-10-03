GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls man was charged with two felonies this week for allegedly violating an order of protection twice in recent weeks, police said.
Akime D. Gordon, 25, was charged with two felony counts of criminal contempt as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and non-criminal harassment, according to Glens Falls Police.
Police said he violated a no-contact order of protection on Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, going to the victim's home and getting involved in violent confrontations.
In one incident, he grabbed the woman and shook her and another where he pushed her to the floor and kept her from calling from help.
Gordon was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.
Glens Falls Police officers Bill Holmes and Andrew Mija made the arrest.
