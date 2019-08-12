QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has been indicted on 17 charges for allegedly having sexual relations with a young girl over an eight-year period, the indictment including six charges punishable by up to life in state prison.
Thomas J. Maxwell, 39, of Baldwin Avenue, faces 17 felony counts for repeated sex assaults of a child under the age of 13 that began in 2011 and continued until earlier this year. He was acquainted with the child, and Glens Falls Police arrested him in March after she disclosed the alleged abuse.
He was arrested on a single felony count at first, but after a Warren County grand jury reviewed the case in recent weeks, additional counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault against a child charges were filed as well.
The grand jury reviewed the case after Maxwell rejected a plea deal offer that would have resulted in a 12.5-year prison sentence to be followed by 20 years on parole for a guilty plea to first-degree criminal sexual act, according to court records.
The predatory sexual assault counts are punishable by up to life in prison, while the rape and criminal sexual act charges could each bring 25 years.
Predatory sexual assault charges are filed when a person repeatedly sexually assaults a young child over a period of years. It is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Maxwell is being held in Warren County Jail pending arraignment before Warren County Judge John Hall. No arraignment date had been set as of Monday.
Maxwell's lawyer, William Montgomery, did not return a phone call for comment Monday.
Anyone with information in the case was asked to call Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.