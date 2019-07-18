{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man faces two felonies and a misdemeanor for allegedly violating an order of protection and choking another person, police said.

Daniel T. Tucker, 30, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a laptop belonging to the victim in violation of an order of protection, according to Glens Falls Police.

He also was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing for allegedly choking the victim, police said.

Tucker was held pending arraignment Thursday.

