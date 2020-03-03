Glens Falls man faces charges for theft of phone, criminal contempt

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man faces charges for allegedly taking another person's cellphone and then violating an order of protection by going back to the victim's house later in the day, police said.

Jordan A. VanDriel, 24, was arrested after a person he knew reported he pushed and hit them during and dispute, and took their cellphone and threw it down a flight of stairs around 8:15 a.m., according to Glens Falls Police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

VanDriel was charged with grand larceny for that incident, and was released because no bail can be set on a grand larceny charge under state bail changes. He was re-arrested when he returned to the home in violation of an order of protection around 2:15 p.m, with Glens Falls Police spotting him in the victim's driveway, authorities said.

He was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt and released again.

Glens Falls Police Officer Bill Holmes made the arrests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2