Glens Falls man dies hiking in High Peaks
Andrew Nichols

Andrew Nichols during a hiking trip to Whiteface Mountain earlier this winter.

KEENE — A Glens Falls man died Sunday when he had a medical problem while hiking in the Dix Mountain Range in the Adirondack High Peaks.

State Police believe Andrew S. Nichols, 21, suffered a medical problem while hiking during the day Sunday on Dix Mountain, which is in the Dix Mountain Wilderness in central Essex County.

State Police were contacted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a person who reported that a hiker was "in distress" and having an apparent medical issue.

State forest rangers responded, and Nichols was located in the wilderness and transported off the mountain early Monday morning and pronounced dead. An autopsy was to be performed Tuesday at at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

The DEC referred comment to the State Police. Police would not release additional information about the hiking outing, such as how long of a hike Nichols was attempting,whether he was part of a group and who reported his medical issue.

Nichols was a Glens Falls High School graduate and an avid hiker who frequented the High Peaks. His Facebook page showed pictures from a litany of hiking outings.

Former schoolmate Scott Jones was a number of friends and classmates who remembered Nichols on social media on Monday.

"He was a great guy, loved being with friends and hiking, loved nature in general," Jones said.
 
Friend J.P. Morgan remembered him in part for his talents as a photographer.
 
"Andrew Nichols was a good dude, always bringing laughter to the conversation and had some talent behind the lens," Morgan wrote. "We are going to miss you buddy."
 
"A special young man. He will be missed," wrote Spencer and Sara Montgomery.

Dix Mountain is nearly 4,900 feet tall, and is the tallest mountain in the Dix Mountain Range and wilderness in North Hudson and Keene. There are a number of approaches to the mountain, and all are difficult hikes of 10 miles or more with more than 3,500 feet of elevation gain.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

