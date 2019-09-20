QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating an order of protection, police records show.
Corey E. McGarr, 27, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and misdemeanor aggravated harassment for allegedly having unwanted contact with a person who has an order of protection against him, according to the State Police public information website.
McGarr, who was arrested at a home on Henry Street, was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
