QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating an order of protection, police records show.

Corey E. McGarr, 27, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and misdemeanor aggravated harassment for allegedly having unwanted contact with a person who has an order of protection against him, according to the State Police public information website.

McGarr, who was arrested at a home on Henry Street, was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

