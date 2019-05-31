{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A 20-year Glens Falls man has been charged with rape for allegedly having sex with a girl who was under the age of 15, police said.

Jacob L. Merchant, of Montcalm Street, was charged with second-degree rape, a felony, for a sexual encounter with the girl in April, according to Glens Falls Police.

He was not accused of physically forcing the girl to have sex, but was charged because she was to young to legally consent. The state's age of consent is 17.

He also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said.

Merchant was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Casertino, Glens Falls Police Officer Nate Cross and Capt. Michelle Arnold handled the case.

