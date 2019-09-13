WILTON -- A Glens Falls man has been indicted on felony drug charges by a Saratoga County grand jury.
Kenard R. Smith, 38, of Baldwin Avenue, was charged in connection with a run-in with State Police last Oct. 10 in Wilton.
He faces two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for alleged possession of unspecified narcotics, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office. State Police did not release additional information about the arrest.
Smith, a Level 3 registered sex offender because of a 2008 sex conviction in New York City, is free pending prosecution in Saratoga County Court.
