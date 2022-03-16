 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls man arrested after selling drugs to undercover police

William A. Pryor

Pryor

 Provided Photo

WARRENSBURG — A 35-year-old Glens Falls man was arrested after selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

William A. Pryor, whose street name is "Smoke," police said, was arrested Tuesday in Warrensburg by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to a news release.

He is currently a New York state parolee.

Pryor was charged with two felonies of criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance, police said.

He was arraigned in Warren County before Judge Robert Smith, and was sent to the Warren County Jail. His bail is set at $10,000 in cash and a bond of $30,000.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office made the arrest with the assistance of state police.

