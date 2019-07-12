{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was found not guilty of a felony criminal mischief charge Thursday after a four-day trial in Warren County Court.

Basim B. Vergara, 29, had been charged with second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly causing more than $1,500 damage to a vehicle owned by his then-girlfriend, court records show.

The damage occurred Aug. 26 at the couple's home on Washburn Avenue.

Vergara pleaded not guilty, and following a trial before Warren County Judge John Hall, a jury found him not guilty.

Vergara was represented by Taalib Horton. The case was prosecuted by the Washington County District Attorney's Office, which was assigned as a special prosecutor because the Warren County District Attorney's Office had a conflict of interest because it had prosecuted the complainant on unspecified charges.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments