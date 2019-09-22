SARATOGA SPRINGS -- A Glens Falls man was jailed Thursday after he was charged with stalking another person, police records show.
Christopher H. Martindale, 40, was charged with misdemeanor counts of stalking, coercion and aggravated harassment for alleged contact with another person in Saratoga Springs, according to Saratoga Springs Police.
The coercion charge accuses him of making a threat. No details were released as to the relationship between Martindale and the alleged victim.
Martindale was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
