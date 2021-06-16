Glens Falls man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol indicted on new charges

The Glens Falls man accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building during the insurrection in January has been indicted on new charges, as prosecutors are discussing a potential plea deal in the case.

James Bonet appeared through videoconferencing for a brief hearing on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

Bonet was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the building on Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

Bonet posted videos on his Facebook page in which he says “We’re taking it back,” along with a photo of him smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.

A grand jury on June 2 filed a six-count indictment against him. The new charges include obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, because prosecutors say he was in a restricted area on the grounds of the Capitol, where then-President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were visiting.