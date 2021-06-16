Glens Falls man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol indicted on new charges

The Glens Falls man accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building during the insurrection in January has been indicted on new charges, as prosecutors are discussing a potential plea deal in the case.
James Bonet appeared through videoconferencing for a brief hearing on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.
Bonet was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the building on Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.
Bonet posted videos on his Facebook page in which he says “We’re taking it back,” along with a photo of him smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.
A grand jury on June 2 filed a six-count indictment against him. The new charges include obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, because prosecutors say he was in a restricted area on the grounds of the Capitol, where then-President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were visiting.
The other counts are entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb had requested an additional extension of time, given the volume of materials in this and all the cases stemming from the Capitol insurrection — which has topped 500.
There are thousands of hours of video footage and numerous tips for these cases, according to Loeb. The government continues to work to create a database to hold the information.
“We believe that a continuance is appropriate for effective preparation,” she said. “We have had some discussions for a resolution of this matter, and we believe it would be helpful to give more time for those discussions to continue.”
Judge Emmet Sullivan set a new date of Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.
Bonet provided brief responses to questions. He said he was doing well, and he consented to the extension of time.
Bonet has declined to comment further on his case.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.