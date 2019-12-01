QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was arrested in June for allegedly sexually abusing a young child rejected a plea deal offer Wednesday in court.
Jon J. Ricketts, 34, faces a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly having sexual contact with a child he knows who was younger than the age of 11.
Ricketts has pleaded not guilty, but was in Warren County Court on Wednesday to accept or decline a plea deal offer that would send him to state prison for 2 years with 10 years of parole to follow.
He advised Warren County Judge John Hall that he did not want to accept the offer, which prompted Hall to warn him that a Warren County grand jury will review the case and potentially file additional charges.
Ricketts faces up to 7 years in state prison in the case.
