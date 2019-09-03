GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was charged with felony sexual abuse Thursday for allegedly having sexual contact with a child younger than the age of 12, according to police.
Stephen M. Knapik, 42, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare after an investigation by Glens Falls Police, records show.
Police said he was acquainted with the child.
Knapik was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail, and had been released as of Friday.
Glens Falls Police Capt. Michell Arnold and Officer James Neal handled the case.
