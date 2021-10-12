Glens Falls lawyer in line for Warren County attorney post

QUEENSBURY — Glens Falls attorney Larry Elmen is poised to become Warren County’s attorney.

The county’s Personnel, Administration and Higher Education Committee voted last Thursday to recommend to the full county Board of Supervisors that Elman be appointed to the position.

Elman has 26 years of experience working as both a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney, according to a Post-Star profile.

He served as a captain with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in North Carolina during the 1990s and was appointed part-time federal magistrate on Fort Bragg. He later served as the senior trial prosecutor for the division.

From 1999 to 2003, he served as a felony drug offense prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, where he led more than 175 individual felony prosecutions of drug dealers and gang members throughout Manhattan and the Bronx. He also focused on organized crime in the construction industry.

Elmen has lived in Glens Falls since 2003. He worked in private practice for FitzGerald Morris Baker Firth from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2006 through October 2016. He has had his own practice since 2016.