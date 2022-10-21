Glens Falls Kiwanis to start Spirits in the Trees tradition at Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — Pat Van Buren is hoping the first Spirits in the Trees she’s bringing to the area will take root and branch out to become an annual community tradition.

The Glens Falls Kiwanis Club recording secretary and organizer of this event is confident that many, if not all, of the 100 trees she has available for purchase will be reserved by the community to remember or honor loved ones during the Christmas season.

“It’s a very neighborly, kind of family event that we’re trying to create,” she said.

Van Buren said businesses, individuals or small groups are invited to purchase a live 5- to 6-foot tall balsam fir for $75, supply their own decorations and LED lights (no more than 200 per tree) and personalize it to remember or honor their loved ones.

Trees will be decorated a day prior to the lighting ceremony, scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 11 in Crandall Park. The ceremony will include an invocation and reading of the trees.

The event continues day and night until 10:30 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Van Buren said Spirits in the Trees is new to this area but something she has enjoyed in Schaghticoke in Rensselaer County with her relatives for about five years. That event, which is coordinated with the Town Hall, is somber and emotional. For the Crandall Park setting, however, she wants the vibe to be “upbeat.”

“We’re looking to recognize people who have passed but also celebrate people who are living,” she said.

Van Buren said there are many ways people want to honor or remembers someone: grandparents might be wanting to show their love for their grandchild, a cancer survivor might want to say thank you for those who helped during a particularly rough time, or maybe there are people who want to show their gratitude to first responders during COVID.

Van Buren has already planned her tree to honor the many cats — and a few dogs — who have figured prominently in the lives of her friends and family, with laminated photos as her decorations.

Past Kiwanis Club President Larry Weaver, who served in 1982-83, is honoring the past with a tree that memorializes his in-laws and another that honors his late father, Donald, who was president of the club in 1973-74.

“Me being a family person and my father introducing me to Kiwanis years ago and now my second Kiwanis family — I want to honor their memory and respect them and maintain the tradition every year,” Weaver said.

Van Buren said as of mid-October, 14 trees had been purchased, including by a group of golfers and a Queensbury couple who will invite their church family to help decorate.

She emphasized that if the $75 fee is prohibitive for an individual, split the cost with family and friends — and the joy of personalizing the tree. The only “rule” is that decorations be “tasteful.” Police will patrol the area, she said, but valuable decorations should be kept at home.

Van Buren said she hopes to draw attention to Kiwanis and the good it does in the community, but that Spirit in the Trees is not going to generate a profit.

“We’ve priced it to be almost break even,” she said.

Van Buren envisions perhaps adding fireworks to a future Spirits in the Trees, just like what is done in Schaghticoke. Right now, her aim is to have all 100 trees sponsored.

“It should be happy and fun,” she said.