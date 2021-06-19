Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation awards scholarships

The Kiwanis Club has 65 members and together with the 249 members in 10 local Key Clubs, they total a volunteer force over 300 volunteers.

The Palangi scholarship is named for the man known as “Mr. Kiwanis” throughout New York state. Tony Palangi died in 2007 at age 88 and was the only member of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club to serve as governor of the NY District of Kiwanis International.

Together with longtime Kiwanians Stan Rummel and Dick Trowbridge, Palangi helped charter the Glens Falls Key Club in 1976 and served as the chairman for 31 years of his legacy, the Service Leadership Program.

This year, Qwin and Ellie Pisacane, South Glens Falls Class of 2021, were recognized with a scholarship in memory of Palangi. Qwin and Ellie Pisacane will both be attending Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, in the fall.

The second award honored longtime Kiwanis Treasurer Steve Sheehan. Sheehan celebrated 41 years of Kiwanis service and, together with his wife, Aileen, will celebrate 50 years of marriage in August.

Sheehan exemplifies the ideals of Kiwanis and is committed to building better communities by serving others, a Kiwanis news release said.