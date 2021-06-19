Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation awards scholarships

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation recently awarded scholarships.
Graduating high school seniors who have participated in the Key Club service leadership program in one of 10 area schools that are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls are eligible to apply for an annual renewable scholarship of $2,500.
A total of $31,500 in scholarships were awarded to 17 members of the Class of 2021, and six scholarship renewals were awarded to former Key Club members, bringing the total to over $260,000 in scholarships awarded since 2006.
“Our future is bright and filled with hope as these compassionate young adults are leading our world forward,” announced Larry Weaver, president of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation Inc., as he reflected on having the privilege to read 25 applications for a scholarship.
Noel Granger, president of the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, said Key Club members “have certainly made a positive impact embracing the Key Club motto, 'Caring our Way of Life,' while passionately serving their school and community.”
Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation Inc. and Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls recently gathered at a joint annual meeting to celebrate tradition, enduring friendships and recognize both longtime servant leaders of Kiwanis and the 2021 recipients of the Anthony J. “Tony” Palangi and Stephen P. Sheehan scholarships.
The Kiwanis Club has 65 members and together with the 249 members in 10 local Key Clubs, they total a volunteer force over 300 volunteers.
The Palangi scholarship is named for the man known as “Mr. Kiwanis” throughout New York state. Tony Palangi died in 2007 at age 88 and was the only member of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club to serve as governor of the NY District of Kiwanis International.
Together with longtime Kiwanians Stan Rummel and Dick Trowbridge, Palangi helped charter the Glens Falls Key Club in 1976 and served as the chairman for 31 years of his legacy, the Service Leadership Program.
This year, Qwin and Ellie Pisacane, South Glens Falls Class of 2021, were recognized with a scholarship in memory of Palangi. Qwin and Ellie Pisacane will both be attending Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, in the fall.
The second award honored longtime Kiwanis Treasurer Steve Sheehan. Sheehan celebrated 41 years of Kiwanis service and, together with his wife, Aileen, will celebrate 50 years of marriage in August.
Sheehan exemplifies the ideals of Kiwanis and is committed to building better communities by serving others, a Kiwanis news release said.
In sharing his advice for the scholarship winners, Sheehan emphasized the importance of having a laser focus on your goals and to not let anyone allow you to doubt yourself.
“Be honest in everything you do and understand hard work is the road to success,” he said.
Key Club Division 15 Distinguished Lt. Gov. Kevin Milza, Queensbury High School Class of 2021, was awarded the Sheehan Scholarship. Kevin will be attending SUNY Buffalo Honors College in the fall and plans to major in biology.
The club recognized Past President Dick Trowbridge with a special 50-year service pin, joining Stan Rummel and J. David Little, who each celebrated 52 years of Kiwanis service.
The club also recognized Peg Cassidy for her four years of servant leadership as the Mohawk Division lieutenant governor and who currently serves as the club's service leadership program chair.