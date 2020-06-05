Glens Falls is open, and business has been good

GLENS FALLS — After a two-month “pause,” life in Glens Falls is slowly returning to normal.
Retailers and restaurants throughout the city have been eager to open their doors since being forced to close at the end of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and customers, it seems, have been just as anxious to be let in.
“Business has been great,” said Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, a coalition working to advance business interests in the city.
Barkenhagen, who owns 42 Degrees on Glen Street, said some businesses are still finalizing reopening plans, but he expects at least 90% of shops and restaurants downtown to be open by early next week.
“I think you’ll see by next week everyone being fully opened,” he said.
The state has strict guidelines in place that businesses must adhere to before they can welcome shoppers, including protocols aimed at reducing capacity to ensure proper social distancing and mandates for employees and customers to wear face coverings.
But even a laundry list of requirements — aimed at reducing the spread of the virus — haven’t been enough to keep customers away, said Matt Fuller, owner of Fountain Square Outfitters on Ridge Street.
“The last couple of days that we’ve been open have been pretty good,” he said.
Retail operators began welcoming shoppers into stores on Wednesday, when Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plans began for the Capital Region. Barbershops and salons also began giving much needed haircuts to customers on Wednesday as well.
Restaurants in the area began in-person service for the first time in over two months on Thursday, albeit in a limited outdoor capacity only. Diners will be welcomed inside under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which is expected to start in around two weeks for the Capital Region.
For Fuller, the return of shoppers has been a sight for sore eyes. His store completed few online transactions in the two months it was closed, and he made the decision to retain and pay his small staff over the same period — money that came out of his own pocket.
“A three-month quarter of the business is gone,” he said. “I don’t know if the ramifications of that will really be known for some time.”
The Collaborative has been working on ways to support businesses that have been sent reeling from the shutdown, including working with the city to close streets so downtown restaurants can partake in the annual Take-A-Bite festival.
“I think you’re going to have to pretty much close the streets in order to get enough social distancing for Take-A-Bite,” Barkenhagen said.
The event had been scheduled to run from July 1 through mid-August, but was pushed back a month in order to formulate a plan that will allow everyone to enjoy the festivities in a safe manner, Barkenhagen said.
The festival is now scheduled to begin Aug. 5 and run through September.
Grandma’s Table has also been tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 16, and Pet Fest, which normally takes place in May, have been pushed back to Sept. 20. Wing Fest has been pushed back to Oct. 10.
Meanwhile, restaurant owners like Stephen Butters, who owns Morgan & Co. Restaurant on Ridge Street, are already seeing some interest from diners.
Staff at the restaurant were busy taking reservations and preparing for a 4 p.m. opening Friday, Butters said.
The establishment’s three dinner seatings for the day are nearly full.
“We’re so excited. People are really turning out and calling,” Butters said.
The restaurant can seat more than 80 people on its spacious deck, even after tables were separated by more than 6 feet to provide diners with an extra layer of comfort while eating, Butters said.
To ensure customer safety, the restaurant will be utilizing a reservation system to help avoid interaction between parties and to quickly seat guests.
“We will take walk-ins, but we really want to try and go on the lines with reservations just to make sure that everything is safe and that there’s no one kind of congregating,” Butters said.
Barkenhagen, meanwhile, is predicting a busy summer for the city’s retailers and restaurants.
“I think you’re going to see the restaurants just overwhelmed this summer and retail overwhelmed this summer,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.