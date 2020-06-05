Glens Falls is open, and business has been good

Retail operators began welcoming shoppers into stores on Wednesday, when Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plans began for the Capital Region. Barbershops and salons also began giving much needed haircuts to customers on Wednesday as well.

Restaurants in the area began in-person service for the first time in over two months on Thursday, albeit in a limited outdoor capacity only. Diners will be welcomed inside under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which is expected to start in around two weeks for the Capital Region.

For Fuller, the return of shoppers has been a sight for sore eyes. His store completed few online transactions in the two months it was closed, and he made the decision to retain and pay his small staff over the same period — money that came out of his own pocket.

“A three-month quarter of the business is gone,” he said. “I don’t know if the ramifications of that will really be known for some time.”

The Collaborative has been working on ways to support businesses that have been sent reeling from the shutdown, including working with the city to close streets so downtown restaurants can partake in the annual Take-A-Bite festival.