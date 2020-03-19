Glens Falls Housing Authority takes steps to protect residents, staff

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Housing Authority has declared a State of Emergency and deployed its emergency disaster plan to protect its residents and staff in light of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The agency has reached out by phone and through mailbox drop flyers to its senior residents in Stichman Towers and Cronin High Rise in Glens Falls, and Earl Towers in Hudson Falls, as well as our families at LaRose Gardens in Glens Falls, to provide guidance and updates, Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Landry said in a news release.

Authority staff, who are working remotely at this time, also continue to provide support and special instructions to residents participating in the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8), as well as to those individuals participating in the program for homeless veterans and those in our Shelter Plus Care program for homeless individuals and families, Landy said.

Thorough cleaning and disinfecting across all GFHA buildings has been increased, and maintenance teams are following U.S. Housing and Urban Development recommended protocols for building sanitation. Building are being cleaned and sanitized seven days a week, according to Landry.