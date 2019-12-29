Glens Falls Housing Authority shaping plans to replace LaRose Gardens

“We’re not making a lot of changes – just modernizing,” he said.

Depending on funding, construction would start in 2021 and it would be an 18-month timetable, according to Landry. He said the authority has not decided whether it would be able to phase the project by tearing down some buildings and constructing new ones to shift over some tenants. The authority did a similar phase-in when it began construction on the the Village Green Apartments to replace the Henry Hudson Townhouses in 2007.

After completing the LaRose Gardens project, Landry said the authority will be able to turn its attention to updating its other aging buildings including Stichman Towers and the Cronin High Rise in Glens Falls and Earl Towers in Hudson Falls. Landry said previously that the work could include replacing the roofs, making the buildings accessible to people with disabilities, adding new amenities and improving the parking lots. Another goal would be to install backup generators so each building would be self-sustaining if there were a major power outage.

Landry has said the authority was looking for a public-private partnership for this project.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.