GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Housing Authority is proposing to construct a 2,000-square-foot building on the Cronin High Rise property on Ridge Street to house its offices, allowing its current office space at Stichman Towers to be converted into a tenant community center.
Executive Director Robert Landry said the authority was looking for space for a tenant center for Stichman Towers, but it did not have a lot of space on the grounds.
Consultants suggested that the authority relocate its offices and reuse that space for the tenant center.
The original plan called for an addition onto Cronin High Rise. However, Landry said there is too much infrastructure located on that side of the building, including gas lines and the generator. Instead, it would be a freestanding building about 15 feet north of the Cronin building.
The authority would like to start construction in the fall. If that does not happen, it would start in the spring. The project would take about four to six months to complete, according to Landry.
The cost is around $600,000 to $800,000 and would be funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants.
This is a short-term project, as the Glens Falls Housing Authority continues to evaluate the needs of its aging buildings.
The authority in October sent out a request for proposals seeking a public-private partnership to rehabilitate Stichman Towers and Cronin High Rise in Glens Falls and Earl Towers in Hudson Falls and potentially demolish and replace the 50-year-old LaRose Gardens complex in Glens Falls.
LaRose, which has 50 one-bedroom apartments and was built in 1967, has outlived its useful life, according to Landry.
Work at the other three buildings would include replacing the roofs, making them accessible to people with disabilities, adding new amenities, improving the parking lots and installing backup generators so each building would be self-sustaining if there were a major power outage.
Landry said the impetus to seek a public-private partnership is that HUD is not providing adequate money for capital projects and is encouraging agencies to seek out developers.
Two developers submitted bids, but Landry said the Housing Authority's board of directors did not believe either were the right fit.
“We felt we didn’t have control of the project,” he said.
The authority found another potential developer and is far into negotiations, according to Landry.
“Hopefully, we may have that contract by the first of September. Once we do that, we would start part of that development next summer,” he said.
Landry anticipated that the building improvements project would take four years.
He explained that while this entity would run the operations of the buildings, the authority would still be responsible for its various other programs, including the housing choice voucher and first-time home buyers programs.
The authority will be before the Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday seeking approval to subdivide the 81,000-square-foot Cronin High Rise property at 43 Ridge St. into two parcels of about 13,000 square feet and 68,000 square feet.
Landry said the purpose of the subdivision is so the authority would own the property where its offices are located and it would not be under the control of the developer.
