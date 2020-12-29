Glens Falls Housing Authority executive director to retire

Earlier this year, the Housing Authority entered into a 15-year public-private partnership with Wilder Balter, a real estate development firm based in Westchester County, to secure the $69 million needed for the project. Of that, nearly $40 million will be used to cover construction costs.

Renovations are expected to be completed by 2023.

Landry said he’s proud of the organization’s efforts to restore the aging buildings, adding it will improve the life of residents and allow the Housing Authority to better serve the community.

But Landry said his greatest accomplishment has been the day-to-day work of helping people in the community secure housing during their time of need.

“The nice part about the work we do is that at the end of the day you go home knowing that you made somebody’s life better by providing an alternative for housing that they needed desperately,” he said.

A lifelong resident of Glens Falls, Landry said he’s looking forward to taking some time off but plans to volunteer with a few local organizations that work to address food insecurity and homelessness beginning sometime in February.