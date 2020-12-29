Glens Falls Housing Authority executive director to retire

GLENS FALLS — Robert Landry, the head of the Glens Falls Housing Authority, will retire Wednesday, capping off a long career with the organization during which he helped countless people find housing and led the agency through the early stages of a $40 million reconstruction project.
Landry, 69, has served as the Housing Authority’s executive director for the past decade but began his career with the organization as a part of the maintenance crew in 1996 after running a family-owned business with his brothers for the 25 years prior.
“I actually started thinking about retiring about a year ago,” he said Tuesday. “The reason for that is the Housing Authority is at a very good crossroads in this community as we were in the process of the last couple of years of putting together a transfer to a public-private partnership strictly for our public housing.”
The organization’s assistant executive director, Cherie Kory, has been tapped to lead the organization going forward following a nationwide search that began in October.
For the last three years, Landry has led the Housing Authority’s efforts to renovate its public housing facilities, including its three high-rises — Stichman Towers and Cronin High Rise in Glens Falls and Earl Towers in Hudson Falls. LaRose Gardens, the organization’s family apartment complex in Glens Falls, is expected to be razed early next year before being rebuilt.
Earlier this year, the Housing Authority entered into a 15-year public-private partnership with Wilder Balter, a real estate development firm based in Westchester County, to secure the $69 million needed for the project. Of that, nearly $40 million will be used to cover construction costs.
Renovations are expected to be completed by 2023.
Landry said he’s proud of the organization’s efforts to restore the aging buildings, adding it will improve the life of residents and allow the Housing Authority to better serve the community.
But Landry said his greatest accomplishment has been the day-to-day work of helping people in the community secure housing during their time of need.
“The nice part about the work we do is that at the end of the day you go home knowing that you made somebody’s life better by providing an alternative for housing that they needed desperately,” he said.
A lifelong resident of Glens Falls, Landry said he’s looking forward to taking some time off but plans to volunteer with a few local organizations that work to address food insecurity and homelessness beginning sometime in February.
Landry said working with the Housing Authority has not only been a tremendous experience, but has made him a better person because it opened his eyes to issues he never experienced growing up.