Glens Falls Housing Authority begins construction on new office

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Housing Authority has begun construction on its new administrative office building next to the Cronin High Rise building on Ridge Street.

The Planning Board in February approved the agency’s plan to construct a one-story 2,400-square-foot building north of the Cronin building. Having the new space will allow the authority to convert its existing administrative office on the first floor of Stichman Towers on Jay Street into a tenant community center.

The new building will have a similar architectural style to the Cronin building.

“Our community room at Stichman can only accommodate 30 people in a building with 81 apartments,” said the Housing Authority's director, Robert Landry, in a news release. “By moving our offices out of the building, when the property is renovated, there will be room for a community space three times the current size.”

The room will also serve as the staging area in the agency’s disaster-preparedness plan.

Landry said previously that, during a 2016 fire, the authority had to squeeze people from three floors into the tiny community room.