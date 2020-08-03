Glens Falls Housing Authority begins construction on new office

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Housing Authority has begun construction on its new administrative office building next to the Cronin High Rise building on Ridge Street.
The Planning Board in February approved the agency’s plan to construct a one-story 2,400-square-foot building north of the Cronin building. Having the new space will allow the authority to convert its existing administrative office on the first floor of Stichman Towers on Jay Street into a tenant community center.
The new building will have a similar architectural style to the Cronin building.
“Our community room at Stichman can only accommodate 30 people in a building with 81 apartments,” said the Housing Authority's director, Robert Landry, in a news release. “By moving our offices out of the building, when the property is renovated, there will be room for a community space three times the current size.”
The room will also serve as the staging area in the agency’s disaster-preparedness plan.
Landry said previously that, during a 2016 fire, the authority had to squeeze people from three floors into the tiny community room.
The new building will include environmentally friendly heating, air conditioning and lighting, as well as the latest information technology hardware, according to a news release. Site improvements, including rain gardens, will be made to improve stormwater runoff, and the building will be handicapped-accessible.
Housing officials expect construction to be finished by December, and staff will likely move in by the end of the year.
This is part of a larger effort by the Glens Falls Housing Authority to upgrade its facilities. That effort includes demolition of the LaRose Gardens complex and construction of two modern apartment buildings and a clubhouse in its place.
Work at the other Housing Authority buildings will include replacing roofs, making buildings accessible to people with disabilities, adding new amenities, improving parking lots and installing backup generators so each building would be self-sustaining in case of a major power outage.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.