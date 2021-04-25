 Skip to main content
Glens Falls house heavily damaged by fire
Glens Falls fire

Firefighters begin fighting a fire on Fourth street in Glens Falls late on Saturday night.

GLENS FALLS — A two-family house on the west side of Glens Falls was heavily damaged by a fire that started late Saturday night.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called to 15 Fourth St., between Garrow Place and South Street, around 10:15 p.m. Glens Falls fire chief James Schrammel said the fire started in a front porch and spread quickly.

"When they pulled up they had a well involved porch fire; it had already extended up the side of the house," Schrammel said. "They were able to get in and knock the first floor down pretty quick, and knock the porch down, but the fire got up in the attic, up in the eaves, so that was where we had the difficulty. We couldn’t quite make access due to the way it was constructed."

Queensbury Central was called for mutual aid and the use of its tower truck. Glens Falls has a similar truck, but Schrammel said it's out of service.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:30 a.m.

Glens Falls fire

The tower truck from Queensbury Central pours water on a Fourth Street house in Glens Falls in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Heat from the flames damaged the side of an adjacent house.

Schrammel said the cause of the fire is undetermined. All of the occupants were able to escape. One firefighter had to leave the scene because of exhaustion, but there were no other injuries, he said.

Glens Falls fire

A Fourth Street house in Glens Falls, shown in the early morning hours of Sunday after being heavily damaged by fire.
Glens Falls fire

The tower truck from Queensbury Central pours water on a Fourth Street house in Glens Falls in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

