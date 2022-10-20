Glens Falls hosts largest Special Olympics state games to date

GLENS FALLS — The largest Special Olympics New York Fall Games in history is coming to the city of Glens Falls this weekend.

The events kick off with an opening ceremony on Friday at 7 p.m. at Glens Falls City Park, during which Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said members of the Glens Falls Police Department, as well as the Warren, Washington and Saratoga county sheriff's offices, will run from City Park on Ridge Street to Centennial Circle to light the ceremonial Olympic torch and "declare the games open."

On Saturday, 1,300 athletes and coaches from across New York will compete in the following seven sports: bocce, cycling, golf, equestrian, soccer, softball and cross country running.

This is the second year of a three-year contract, Collins said Thursday, and he expressed his hopes that the event continues to return to the area.

"Last year, their first year back after COVID, was in Glens Falls, which was actually my last year with the Special Olympics. I was their state sports director for 18 years," Collins told The Post-Star.

He explained he only resigned from the position two days after winning the election for mayor.

"We are thrilled to welcome them back and it will be one of the most pleasurable nights of my year, as I stand on the other side of the podium now and represent the city and welcome these athletes back to my hometown," he shared. "It's a great honor."

The event also includes graduation of the statewide Athlete Leadership Council, free health screenings for athletes and the debut of the Young Athletes Program, which engages children with and without disabilities ages 2 to 7 in inclusive sports and developmental activities.

Collins said he believes most people have heard of the Special Olympics but don't really understand what they entail.

"These athletes really transform their lives through competitive sports. They have all competed regionally and locally to come to the big dance, to come to Glens Falls," the mayor said. "And that means those heads are in beds, there are 13 properties from here to Lake George where athletes will be staying."

To support the Games either by volunteering or making a donation, visit: https://www.specialolympics-ny.org/community/2022-fall-games/.