 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Glens Falls hosts largest Special Olympics state games to date

  • 0
Special Olympics

Capital City Rumble players and Northeast Knights players exchange handshakes and hugs following their softball game for the Special Olympics New York Fall Games at Morse Athletic Complex in Queensbury in October 2021.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — The largest Special Olympics New York Fall Games in history is coming to the city of Glens Falls this weekend.

The events kick off with an opening ceremony on Friday at 7 p.m. at Glens Falls City Park, during which Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said members of the Glens Falls Police Department, as well as the Warren, Washington and Saratoga county sheriff's offices, will run from City Park on Ridge Street to Centennial Circle to light the ceremonial Olympic torch and "declare the games open."  

On Saturday, 1,300 athletes and coaches from across New York will compete in the following seven sports: bocce, cycling, golf, equestrian, soccer, softball and cross country running.

This is the second year of a three-year contract, Collins said Thursday, and he expressed his hopes that the event continues to return to the area.

People are also reading…

"Last year, their first year back after COVID, was in Glens Falls, which was actually my last year with the Special Olympics. I was their state sports director for 18 years," Collins told The Post-Star.

He explained he only resigned from the position two days after winning the election for mayor.

"We are thrilled to welcome them back and it will be one of the most pleasurable nights of my year, as I stand on the other side of the podium now and represent the city and welcome these athletes back to my hometown," he shared. "It's a great honor."

The event also includes graduation of the statewide Athlete Leadership Council, free health screenings for athletes and the debut of the Young Athletes Program, which engages children with and without disabilities ages 2 to 7 in inclusive sports and developmental activities.

Collins said he believes most people have heard of the Special Olympics but don't really understand what they entail. 

"These athletes really transform their lives through competitive sports. They have all competed regionally and locally to come to the big dance, to come to Glens Falls," the mayor said. "And that means those heads are in beds, there are 13 properties from here to Lake George where athletes will be staying." 

To support the Games either by volunteering or making a donation, visit: https://www.specialolympics-ny.org/community/2022-fall-games/.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Schedule of events

Friday:

  • Statewide Athlete Leadership Council graduation, 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Queensbury Hotel (Warren Room), 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls. The Statewide Athlete Leadership Council, comprised of 15 athletes from throughout the state, gives athletes a voice in the organization’s strategic planning and day-to-day operations while also providing advanced training and life-skills development. 
  • Young Athletes Experience, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Morse Athletic Complex, 267 Sherman Ave., Queensbury. Approximately 75 elementary school students from the Glens Falls, Lake George and Saratoga school districts will take a field trip during the school day to experience Special Olympics New York’s Young Athletes Program. Athletes will be invited back for opening ceremonies and a second day of activities on Saturday with high school youth leaders.
  • Health screenings and performance stations, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street. Athletes participating in the games will receive free health screenings from volunteer medical professionals as well as performance tips, tools and support from sponsors to prepare them for Saturday’s competitions.
  • State Fall Games opening ceremonies 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street. Special Olympics New York’s signature kick-off will include the parade of athletes, remarks by Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman, state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kerri Neifeld, Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins and athlete representatives as well as the traditional Law Enforcement Torch Run and lighting of the cauldron.

Saturday:

State Fall Games sports competitions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Bocce, Adirondack Sports Complex, 326 Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury
  • Cycling, SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
  • Golf, Brookhaven Golf Course, 333 Alpine Meadows Road, Porter Corners
  • Cross country running, Cole’s Woods, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls
  • Soccer, Morse Athletic Complex, 267 Sherman Ave., Queensbury
  • Softball, Morse Athletic Complex and Adirondack Sports Complex
  • Equestrian, Skidmore College-Van Lennep Riding Center, 145 Daniels Road, Saratoga Springs

State Fall Games closing ceremonies and victory dance, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street. Closing ceremonies bring all participating athletes and coaches back together for a victory dance and celebration of their achievements.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Glens Falls diner owner Jerry DiManno said he has asked the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Glens Falls Police Department to investigate a fraudulent political letter claiming that he is urging people to vote against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Nov. 8 election.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy pauses interview to report drones shot down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News