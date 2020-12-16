Glens Falls Hospital workers get vaccinated

Glens Falls Hospital workers began getting vaccinated against coronavirus Wednesday at a walk-in clinic at Ellis Hospital.

Ellis Hospital, in Schenectady, was selected by the state as a regional hub for the hospital employee vaccination program.

Each hospital is selecting its most at-risk employees to get vaccinated first. Generally, first in line are those working in COVID units, intensive care units and the Emergency Department.

“All of us at Ellis are honored to play an important role in this critical public health initiative, and we thank our dedicated staff for their extraordinary efforts as they developed this program to meet the needs of our region,” said spokesman Philip Schwartz.

In the first allotment, Glens Falls Hospital received 277 doses. Employees are scheduled to travel to Ellis through the weekend to get vaccinated.

“Glens Falls Hospital plans to fully participate and our plan is to follow the risk matrix developed by the Department of Health exactly until all health care workers who wish to receive the vaccine can do so,” said spokesman Ray Agnew. “We anticipate receiving future shipments of vaccine here at our hospital in the future, however we do not have any information yet about when we can expect a shipment.”