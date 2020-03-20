Glens Falls Hospital workers delighted by gifts of food

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has been showered with gifts of food as the community tries to support health care workers during the pandemic.

So much food is arriving that the hospital is organizing plans for how it can be safely delivered to the units that have had the hardest time each day.

The hospital is asking restaurants to deliver food between noon and 7:30 p.m., rather than late at night or early in the morning.

Unfortunately, the hospital cannot accept homemade food, but spokesman Ray Agnew suggested residents who want to bake could order from a restaurant instead, and the restaurant will deliver directly to the hospital.

“This allows individuals to participate, and maybe gets a little more business to our hard-hit restaurants,” Agnew said.

There are more than 800 workers on each shift. The cafeteria is still open — to employees only — with over-the-counter service. The self-serve section has been closed to prevent spread of the virus.

So hospital workers do have access to food, although it might not be as delicious as a restaurant meal.

They appreciate the donations very much, Agnew said, and the Command Center is trying to spread them out equally.