GLENS FALLS — The first baby of the new year was born at Glens Falls Hospital early Saturday morning.

Rachel and Brad Stehlin of Glens Falls welcomed a healthy baby boy at 1:31 a.m on Jan. 1, according to hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

The couple has not yet named their son.

