Glens Falls Hospital wants more masks

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital officials are getting nervous about masks.

“As recently as Monday, March 9 we were assured by New York State Department of Health in a conference call that there is no shortage of N95 masks,” said spokesman Ray Agnew. “As you know, the situation is changing rapidly and we are now faced with the need to conserve masks as much as possible. This is the case at hospitals across the region at this time.”

A personal care assistant complained earlier in the week when she was given just one N95 mask to use for her shift. She was caring for a patient in isolation, and later a 90-year-old woman with pneumonia.

While the patient in isolation turned out to not have the new coronavirus, at the time she took every precaution.

She wanted to throw out her mask after caring for the patient and wear a different mask when she went into the next patient’s room.

But she said she was told to put the mask in her pocket and then reuse it when she went back to the isolation room.

Agnew said the hospital was trying to conserve, while following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.