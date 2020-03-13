Glens Falls Hospital wants more masks

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital officials are getting nervous about masks.
“As recently as Monday, March 9 we were assured by New York State Department of Health in a conference call that there is no shortage of N95 masks,” said spokesman Ray Agnew. “As you know, the situation is changing rapidly and we are now faced with the need to conserve masks as much as possible. This is the case at hospitals across the region at this time.”
A personal care assistant complained earlier in the week when she was given just one N95 mask to use for her shift. She was caring for a patient in isolation, and later a 90-year-old woman with pneumonia.
While the patient in isolation turned out to not have the new coronavirus, at the time she took every precaution.
She wanted to throw out her mask after caring for the patient and wear a different mask when she went into the next patient’s room.
But she said she was told to put the mask in her pocket and then reuse it when she went back to the isolation room.
Agnew said the hospital was trying to conserve, while following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.
"If this were a perfect situation, with supplies of N95 masks prevalent, we would certainly not reuse them. Right now we are making every effort to optimize our supply to protect our teams, and to serve and protect the public," he said.
On Friday, the state Department of Health clarified that if a patient actually has the new coronavirus, masks cannot be reused.
“Neither masks nor respirators should be re-used for COVID-19 response,” state spokeswoman Erin Silk said.
Agnew said Glens Falls Hospital is asking the state for more masks.
“We have petitioned DOH for more supplies from the stockpile mentioned by the Department of Health representative, as have other hospitals around the region,” he said.
No local hospital has reported any patients who have the new coronavirus yet. Hospitals near New York City are caring for more than 40 such patients.
State officials said they had already sent out masks and are now advising hospitals to conserve when caring for patients who don't have the new coronavirus.
“During the current COVID-19 response, the Department has already supplied hospitals across the state with N-95 respirators and other personal protective equipment to help mitigate any supply shortages currently being realized due to COVID-19. Please note that this stockpile was created over a decade ago as part of the department’s ongoing emergency preparedness efforts,” the state said.
The stockpile includes ventilators, antiviral medication that might be useful against the new coronavirus, and other items.
But there is a limited supply.
“The Department (of Health) has advised hospitals to implement conservation strategies to limit the use of personal protective equipment to only when necessary,” Silk said.
That is making staffers nervous, because they want to use personal protective equipment more often now. Patients may be admitted hours before they test positive for the virus. In the past few days, they have several times reported wild rumors about many patients having the new coronavirus, which many illnesses emulate, since its first symptoms are a fever and a cough.
Glens Falls Hospital officials said they would alert Warren County Public Health if any patient tests positive for the virus, even if the patient lives in another county. The positive test would be reported in the county of residence for the purpose of state statistics, but Warren County would also report it with its daily briefings.
As of Friday afternoon, there had been no positive tests in Warren County or at Glens Falls Hospital.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.