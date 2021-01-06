Glens Falls Hospital vaccinating 264 people a day

Glens Falls Hospital is vaccinating EMS and health care workers all day, every day, with a new allocation of coronavirus vaccine that was sent directly to the hospital.
"We have put about 70% of our total allocation into arms, including those doses located at Ellis and St. Peter’s, or 1,650 to date," said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew. "We have openings for 264 (people) each day between now and Friday."
Anyone in eligibility group 1A can call the hospital at 518-926-2580 to schedule an appointment. Eligible people include any public-facing nurse, doctor or health care worker who provides in-person services.
Anyone who works in a congregate care setting, such as a nursing home, is also eligible, as well as medical examiners, coroners, funeral workers and ambulatory care providers.
In a new state requirement, each person must first prove their eligibility at a state website at the time of vaccination. People can also check their eligibility in advance here: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
They must also bring proof of eligibility to their appointment. The proof could include a medical license or facility I.D. badge and a driver’s license or non-driver I.D.
When can you get vaccinated?
High-risk people under the age of 75 have a long wait to get the vaccine, and the wait will be even longer for the general public, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
“When can I get the vaccine, that’s the question I keep getting,” he said. “I can’t say to any New Yorker how long until we know what the supply will be.”
Currently, the state is getting 300,000 vaccine doses each week. So far, 950,000 doses have arrived for 2.1 million people in the top-priority groups.
“We don’t even have half the dosages we need to do all the hospital staff and nursing home staff,” Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.
Next up, in group 1B, are essential workers and those over age 75.
Among the essential workers are 870,000 teachers. There are 1.3 million New Yorkers over age 75. In total, five million people are in group 1B, Cuomo said.
“Obviously, it would take us weeks to work through this, if not months,” he said.
At the current rate, it would take 21 weeks to get enough vaccine for that group.
However, Cuomo said Moderna and Pfizer have increased manufacturing and other vaccines may be approved soon. Experts have told him the state might be able to do “large-scale general public” vaccinations in March or April, if the amount of vaccine available increases substantially.
