Glens Falls Hospital vaccinating 264 people a day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

High-risk people under the age of 75 have a long wait to get the vaccine, and the wait will be even longer for the general public, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“When can I get the vaccine, that’s the question I keep getting,” he said. “I can’t say to any New Yorker how long until we know what the supply will be.”

Currently, the state is getting 300,000 vaccine doses each week. So far, 950,000 doses have arrived for 2.1 million people in the top-priority groups.

“We don’t even have half the dosages we need to do all the hospital staff and nursing home staff,” Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Next up, in group 1B, are essential workers and those over age 75.

Among the essential workers are 870,000 teachers. There are 1.3 million New Yorkers over age 75. In total, five million people are in group 1B, Cuomo said.

“Obviously, it would take us weeks to work through this, if not months,” he said.

At the current rate, it would take 21 weeks to get enough vaccine for that group.

However, Cuomo said Moderna and Pfizer have increased manufacturing and other vaccines may be approved soon. Experts have told him the state might be able to do “large-scale general public” vaccinations in March or April, if the amount of vaccine available increases substantially.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.