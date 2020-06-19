Glens Falls Hospital to reopen to visitors starting Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Beginning Monday, Glens Falls Hospital will allow visitors again — with restrictions.

For inpatients, one adult visitor will be allowed per day, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. If a second person wants to visit, they must wait until the next day — only one person is allowed per day.

All visitors must enter at West Entrance, leave a phone number in case they need to be contacted regarding possible coronavirus exposure, and wear a mask at all times. The visitor must also stay in the patient’s room (or stand just outside the room during any procedures).

In the Emergency Department, one person can stay with the patient.

For outpatients, one visitor can stay through admission and return for discharge.

In recovery rooms, the only patients who can have a visitor are children, people giving birth, and people with intellectual, developmental or cognitive disabilities.

Exceptions will be made for unusual circumstances, such as a patient who is near death.