Glens Falls Hospital to receive $4.1 million in federal funding

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital will receive $4.1 million federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced on Friday.

The funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) goes to hospitals serving a large percentage of populations on thin margins and those in rural areas, small metropolitan areas and with certain Medicare designations, according to a news release.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she wrote a new formula for HHS to use to ensure that rural hospitals receive adequate funding. HHS accepted the new formula.

“I am thrilled to announce this significant funding for Glens Falls Hospital, as it will help the hospital recover from revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in a news release.

Glens Falls President and CEO Dianne Shugrue in a news release that Stefanik’s advocacy on behalf of Glens Falls and all the hospitals in the district has been “spectacular.”

“We are ever grateful for her hard work and that of her team throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Shugrue said.