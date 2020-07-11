Glens Falls Hospital to receive $4.1 million in federal funding

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital will receive $4.1 million federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced on Friday.
The funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) goes to hospitals serving a large percentage of populations on thin margins and those in rural areas, small metropolitan areas and with certain Medicare designations, according to a news release.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she wrote a new formula for HHS to use to ensure that rural hospitals receive adequate funding. HHS accepted the new formula.
“I am thrilled to announce this significant funding for Glens Falls Hospital, as it will help the hospital recover from revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in a news release.
Glens Falls President and CEO Dianne Shugrue in a news release that Stefanik’s advocacy on behalf of Glens Falls and all the hospitals in the district has been “spectacular.”
“We are ever grateful for her hard work and that of her team throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Shugrue said.
The hospital has been hit with revenue losses with the suspension of elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. Those surgeries resumed on June 15.
Last month, the hospital received $13 million — also from the U.S. Department of Health and Services. Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said at that time it was a huge help, but did not close the gap between loss revenues during the period when the state was on pause and the continued expense of keeping the hospital ready if a surge in COVID-19 cases materialized.
As of last month, the hospital had still not brought back half of its furloughed workers, including those in high departments such as mental health services.
The hospital has been struggling financially. It lost more than $38 million when it switched to a software program from 2016 to 2018 that did not send out bills in a timely manner to insurance companies, which resulted in them not paying for the services.
