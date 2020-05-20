Glens Falls Hospital to receive $21M in funding

“I worked directly with HHS and Glens Falls Hospital to resolve the issue and ensure their funding of $21 million will be delivered in under a week,” she said in a news release.

Agnew thanked the congresswoman for staying vigilant on the issue.

“We’ve been in contact daily. They’ve been super helpful in getting those funds released,” he said.

Agnew said this is important because the hospital’s revenue is down by more than 50%.

Activity at the hospital is slowly increasing, according to Agnew.

“It’s picking up slowly on purpose because we want to do everything prudently and safely,” he said.

Some people are afraid of coming back to the hospital, but should not be because of precautions the hospital is taking. COVID-19 patients are segregated from the rest of the hospital. There is a wing of the hospital that is empty and sterilized and ready to accept patients who need to be admitted for whatever reason.

Agnew said the hospital gradually would bring back the 337 people it furloughed last month.

“We can’t bring everybody back at once,” he said.

