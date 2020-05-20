Glens Falls Hospital to receive $21M in funding

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital’s finances were bolstered with the announcement late Tuesday that it will receive a total of $21 million from the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the federal stimulus package awarded funding to hospitals to help make up for their shortfall in revenues because of the suspension of elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential an advance on money the hospital will receive when those procedures resume, which happened last week.
“CMMS made an estimate of what we would have paid under regular circumstances for Medicare. They’re giving us an advance those payments as a loan,” he said.
Agnew said the hospital had received about $6 million already, but then the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services but did not get the majority as federal officials believed enough money had been awarded.
The hospital’s application got caught up in red tape, according to Agnew.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik released a statement on Tuesday announcing the funding. She said she led calls with Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan and district hospitals and also raised the issue with President Donald Trump and the White House chief of staff over the weekend at a retreat at Camp David.
“I worked directly with HHS and Glens Falls Hospital to resolve the issue and ensure their funding of $21 million will be delivered in under a week,” she said in a news release.
Agnew thanked the congresswoman for staying vigilant on the issue.
“We’ve been in contact daily. They’ve been super helpful in getting those funds released,” he said.
Agnew said this is important because the hospital’s revenue is down by more than 50%.
Activity at the hospital is slowly increasing, according to Agnew.
“It’s picking up slowly on purpose because we want to do everything prudently and safely,” he said.
Some people are afraid of coming back to the hospital, but should not be because of precautions the hospital is taking. COVID-19 patients are segregated from the rest of the hospital. There is a wing of the hospital that is empty and sterilized and ready to accept patients who need to be admitted for whatever reason.
Agnew said the hospital gradually would bring back the 337 people it furloughed last month.
“We can’t bring everybody back at once,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
