The C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital could bring in millions of dollars in new revenue through a drug discount program if the hospital is designated a Sole Community Hospital.

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital is applying for the Sole Community Hospital designation, a federal title that could solve the hospital’s ongoing financial problem.

The designation is granted — or rejected — by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The hospital is not automatically eligible. Originally, hospital officials said they would not apply. But after encouragement from the public, promised support from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, and a letter-writing campaign organized by a retired physician, hospital officials decided to give it a try.

“As the health-care environment continues to change, we’re always looking for ways to secure our future so that we can continue to provide the community with access to critical services,” hospital Vice President Tracy Mills said in an email Monday.

The application is in the works, but has not been submitted. The hospital is working with Stefanik on it.

“We appreciate the continued support from Congresswoman Stefanik and her team as we move forward,” Mills said.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was among many who pressed the hospital to apply. The congresswoman toured the hospital in April, shortly after hospital CEO Dianne Shugrue announced that the hospital was in dire fiscal condition and could close.

Stefanik said then that she wanted to help the hospital get the Sole Community Hospital designation because it serves so many rural residents. The designation would give the hospital an immediate 7.1 percent increase in Medicare reimbursements and further increases if the hospital’s patient volume continues to decrease.

The designation would also support the hospital’s Cancer Center — and the hospital’s bottom line — by allowing the hospital to join the 340B Drug Pricing Program. That allows patients without insurance to buy prescriptions at a deeply discounted rate. Those with insurance buy their prescriptions as normal, but if hospital providers prescribed the medication, the hospital would get to keep the difference between what the insurance paid and the discounted price. That could amount to millions of dollars a year on life-saving drugs needed for chemotherapy and other outpatient treatments. (Inpatient prescriptions are not part of the program.)

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is in the program and received $17 million through it last year.

Initially, hospital officials said they had “exhaustively” explored the idea and determined they couldn’t get the designation. But after Stefanik’s encouragement in April they said they’d look into it.

At first, Shugrue blamed the hospital’s fiscal woes on Medicare rates, saying the hospital takes care of so many patients with Medicare that it is losing money. However, she backed off that point after The Post-Star reported that the hospital had been largely profitable for years and had lost $38 million in 2017 due to a bungled software change. The hospital switched to a combined billing and electronic record system and found itself unable to get bills out the door for more than 18 months. Many of those bills went unpaid because they exceeded the normal period of time in which insurance will accept a bill.

It is not clear how the hospital stayed operational during that period of time, but since then, the hospital has replaced many staff with contractors, laid off many more people and closed departments that made little money but were of great importance to local customers. The cutbacks this year have included reducing primary care providers by 40%, closing or reducing hours dramatically at primary care offices, eliminating inpatient rehab for patients recovering from severe strokes and similar illnesses, and announcing that all outpatient mental health services would be closed once new providers can be found.

Some local officials have likened the last year to death by a thousand cuts, as they watched the hospital slowly and steadily contract. Hospital officials have refused to discuss the overarching plan or the hospital’s current finances.

But some have said they must do something to save the hospital. Anesthesiologist Dr. Jack Leary, who was the president of the medical staff until his retirement last year, is organizing a letter-writing campaign to urge Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to approve the application.

The hospital would need an exemption to meet the requirements. But CMS has granted other exemptions, mainly to hospitals that appeared to be near suburban hospitals but could show they served a rural population that would have difficulty reaching another hospital.

In general, hospitals with the designation must be at least 25 miles, or 45 minutes, from any other hospital. Glens Falls Hospital is about 19 miles from Saratoga Hospital.

If the hospital were at the Warren County airport or Sunnyside Par 3 Golf Course in Queensbury, it would immediately qualify.

About 43% of the hospital’s patients are from the north, and for all of them, the drive to Saratoga Hospital would be more than 25 miles — much more, in many cases. It is 45 miles (and one hour of driving) from Whitehall, or 43 miles and 53 minutes from Thurman.

While that problem might require CMS to issue a special exemption, there are some exemptions written into the law already. One allows the hospital to qualify if bad weather or bad traffic can slow travel down for at least 30 days a year. The days do not have to be consecutive.

