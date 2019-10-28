GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital is applying for the Sole Community Hospital designation, a federal title that could solve the hospital’s ongoing financial problem.
The designation is granted — or rejected — by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The hospital is not automatically eligible. Originally, hospital officials said they would not apply. But after encouragement from the public, promised support from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, and a letter-writing campaign organized by a retired physician, hospital officials decided to give it a try.
“As the health-care environment continues to change, we’re always looking for ways to secure our future so that we can continue to provide the community with access to critical services,” hospital Vice President Tracy Mills said in an email Monday.
The application is in the works, but has not been submitted. The hospital is working with Stefanik on it.
“We appreciate the continued support from Congresswoman Stefanik and her team as we move forward,” Mills said.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was among many who pressed the hospital to apply. The congresswoman toured the hospital in April, shortly after hospital CEO Dianne Shugrue announced that the hospital was in dire fiscal condition and could close.
Stefanik said then that she wanted to help the hospital get the Sole Community Hospital designation because it serves so many rural residents. The designation would give the hospital an immediate 7.1 percent increase in Medicare reimbursements and further increases if the hospital’s patient volume continues to decrease.
The designation would also support the hospital’s Cancer Center — and the hospital’s bottom line — by allowing the hospital to join the 340B Drug Pricing Program. That allows patients without insurance to buy prescriptions at a deeply discounted rate. Those with insurance buy their prescriptions as normal, but if hospital providers prescribed the medication, the hospital would get to keep the difference between what the insurance paid and the discounted price. That could amount to millions of dollars a year on life-saving drugs needed for chemotherapy and other outpatient treatments. (Inpatient prescriptions are not part of the program.)
Hudson Headwaters Health Network is in the program and received $17 million through it last year.
Initially, hospital officials said they had “exhaustively” explored the idea and determined they couldn’t get the designation. But after Stefanik’s encouragement in April they said they’d look into it.
At first, Shugrue blamed the hospital’s fiscal woes on Medicare rates, saying the hospital takes care of so many patients with Medicare that it is losing money. However, she backed off that point after The Post-Star reported that the hospital had been largely profitable for years and had lost $38 million in 2017 due to a bungled software change. The hospital switched to a combined billing and electronic record system and found itself unable to get bills out the door for more than 18 months. Many of those bills went unpaid because they exceeded the normal period of time in which insurance will accept a bill.
It is not clear how the hospital stayed operational during that period of time, but since then, the hospital has replaced many staff with contractors, laid off many more people and closed departments that made little money but were of great importance to local customers. The cutbacks this year have included reducing primary care providers by 40%, closing or reducing hours dramatically at primary care offices, eliminating inpatient rehab for patients recovering from severe strokes and similar illnesses, and announcing that all outpatient mental health services would be closed once new providers can be found.
Some local officials have likened the last year to death by a thousand cuts, as they watched the hospital slowly and steadily contract. Hospital officials have refused to discuss the overarching plan or the hospital’s current finances.
GLENS FALLS — A retired Glens Falls Hospital doctor is trying to rally the community to save the hospital.
But some have said they must do something to save the hospital. Anesthesiologist Dr. Jack Leary, who was the president of the medical staff until his retirement last year, is organizing a letter-writing campaign to urge Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to approve the application.
The hospital would need an exemption to meet the requirements. But CMS has granted other exemptions, mainly to hospitals that appeared to be near suburban hospitals but could show they served a rural population that would have difficulty reaching another hospital.
In general, hospitals with the designation must be at least 25 miles, or 45 minutes, from any other hospital. Glens Falls Hospital is about 19 miles from Saratoga Hospital.
If the hospital were at the Warren County airport or Sunnyside Par 3 Golf Course in Queensbury, it would immediately qualify.
About 43% of the hospital’s patients are from the north, and for all of them, the drive to Saratoga Hospital would be more than 25 miles — much more, in many cases. It is 45 miles (and one hour of driving) from Whitehall, or 43 miles and 53 minutes from Thurman.
While that problem might require CMS to issue a special exemption, there are some exemptions written into the law already. One allows the hospital to qualify if bad weather or bad traffic can slow travel down for at least 30 days a year. The days do not have to be consecutive.
Glens Falls Hospital
The following are stories written by Post-Star staff members concerning finances at Glens Falls Hospital.
Forty percent of the primary care providers in the Glens Falls Hospital network have left this year, and they have not been replaced.
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital unveiled its new Surgical Specialists building Wednesday, complete with a cello player to welcome visitors.
GLENS FALLS — MRI scans have increased dramatically at Glens Falls Hospital, to the point where the hospital needed a second MRI machine.
GLENS FALLS — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is working with Glens Falls Hospital on increasing its Medicare reimbursement rate.
GLENS FALLS — Top management at Glens Falls Hospital are paid, in total compensation, much more than at the other hospitals in the region, acc…
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue has described the hospital’s billing problems as “comprehensively addresse…
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital averaged a profit of $3.6 million a year from 2008 until the billing crisis in 2017, according to its IRS filings.
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has shed 850 jobs over the past two years, according to its self-reported employment figures.
We found out last week that we are not the only ones who found Glens Falls Hospital’s current financial situation perplexing.
Glens Falls Hospital’s administration has turned down a request by Warren County supervisors to meet so they can discuss the hospital’s financ…
Glens Falls Hospital has reached a settlement with Cerner over its huge losses when Cerner’s billing system did not work, President and CEO Di…
QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors plan to ask Glens Falls Hospital administration to attend a public meeting in the coming weeks to discu…
GLENS FALLS — A new billing system at Glens Falls Hospital malfunctioned in 2017, costing the hospital $38 million, according to an audit.
Glens Falls Hospital gave out $1.15M in bonuses, spent $609,000 on marketing, before massive shortfalls
GLENS FALLS — As Glens Falls Hospital approached its worst two years in recent history, it spent $609,000 on marketing and gave out $1.15 mill…
GLENS FALLS — Hospital star ratings have been updated, and Glens Falls Hospital now has three stars.
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital is in dire financial trouble, CEO Dianne Shugrue told about 60 community leaders and physicians at a presen…
When I exited Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday night, I was looking at it in a different light.
Glens Falls Hospital is about to open new medical offices for its surgical teams while merging six teams together as Surgical Specialists of G…
After years of work, Glens Falls Hospital has been designated as a Stroke Center by the state Department of Health.
Like most of our readers, we have a close, personal relationship with Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS — The leaders of Glens Falls Hospital are working to avert a financial crisis through cutbacks in money-losing services, an affili…
GLENS FALLS — Business decisions have led Glens Falls Hospital to lay off 25 people over the past month, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Affiliations with Columbia Memorial Health, Saratoga Hospital suggest what is in store for Glens Falls Hospital
GLENS FALLS — Employees at Glens Falls Hospital are already anticipating changes as the hospital moves toward affiliating with Albany Medical Center.
GLENS FALLS — Nurses at Glens Falls Hospital were stunned to learn recently that the Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit is closing.
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday announced that it has signed a letter of intent to become an affiliate of Albany Medical Center.
