Glens Falls Hospital temporarily reducing visitation

Starting Wednesday, each inpatient at Glens Falls Hospital will only be allowed one unique visitor per day.

According to a news release from the hospital, the period of high community spread has brought about these temporary changes.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is always our first priority,” the hospital said in a news release.

Visiting hours will be seven days per week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are not permitted to leave and return, and they cannot be replaced by someone else.

All visitors must be 18 years old, and will only be permitted to enter through the West Entrance of the hospital. There they will be screened by security. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and should bring their own mask. Those who visit will be asked to use hand sanitizer at the screening station.

There are a few exceptions to these new rules.

One visitor may accompany a patient outside of visiting hours on the day of discharge from an inpatient stay.

There will be up to two support people, including a doula, allowed in the Joyce Stock Snuggery. For the Special Care Nursery, patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the entirety of the visit.

Visitation in the hospital’s Emergency Department will be limited to those who need special assistance, such as the elderly, children and those with developmental, emotional or cognitive limitations. Compassionate exceptions may be made on a case by case basis.

For same-day surgeries and outpatient procedures, one visitor can accompany the patient during admission, and rejoin them for the discharge process. Those who are accompanying the patient may stay in waiting area or Au Bon Pain, the hospital’s café.

Visitation for special areas related to pediatric patients, patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care of the patient and patients in imminent end-of-life and compassionate exceptions remain unchanged, according to the news release.

Warren County

Warren County reported 228 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, along with 218 recoveries. According to the recent report, Health Services is currently monitoring 1,389 active cases, with 1,375 if them involving mild illness.

There were 13 reported hospitalizations. Ten of those are vaccinated, with one of those ten having received a booster shot.

There is one critically ill patient, who is vaccinated. Of the 13 hospitalized individuals 10 are vaccinated. One of those 10 has had a booster shot.

Health Services reports that 88 of the new cases were reported through the county’s new online reporting system for positive home tests, which went live Monday morning. People can report a positive home test at https://warrencountyny.gov/COVIDHomeTestReport.

There are vaccine clinics being organized by Health Services for students in the following districts:

Glens Falls City School District, Wednesday;

Queensbury Union Free School District, Thursday;

Bolton School District, Friday

North Warren School district, Friday;

Johnsburg Central School, Jan. 21

Parents are advised to reach out to school administrators for more information related to appointments for these clinics.

Warren County’s vaccination rate stood at 73.4% on Tuesday, with 79% of the population receiving their first dose. The county also reported that 88.2% of residents 18 years old and older have gotten at least one dose.

The county’s seven-day average of new cases was 217.1 as of Tuesday.

Recent potential COVID exposure advisories in Warren County include:

Downtown Social, Glen Street, Glens Falls, Jan. 1, no mask worn

Curtis Lumber, Big Bay Road, Queensbury, Jan. 3, no mask worn

Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury, Jan. 7 and 8, mask worn

Pizza Hut, Main Street, Queensbury, Jan. 8, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., no mask worn

Washington County

Washington County reported 136 new COVID cases on Monday night, along with 116 new recoveries. Public Health advised that there were hundreds of additional cases still pending investigation.

There were 15 county reported hospitalizations, which is three more than the previous report.

Washington County is monitoring 331 active cases. There are 1,545 people under monitoring due to exposure to COVID-19.

Public Health continues to report that the new cases have varying locations of origin, including household spread, workplace spread, and spread at school or community events.

The county recently launched an at-home COVID test kit portal. The portal can be found on the county’s COVID information site.

For the entire month of January Public Health will be holding weekly vaccination booster clinics every Tuesday and Thursday. The clinics will run between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the county’s Burgoyne Avenue Campus in partnership with the county’s EMS vaccination team.

Washington County reported its vaccination rate to be 62.1% as of Monday night, while 66.2% of county residents have received their first dose.

